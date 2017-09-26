Singers kneel during National Anthem

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — At two NFL games Sunday, performers singing the National Anthem took a knee at the end of the song.

Local singer, Natalie Fry-Horne, said singing the National Anthem in front of a crowd is a humbling experience.

“My father, my brother were in the military and it’s just a way that I can give back — my civic duty — so anytime I get asked to perform the national anthem I always, always say yes,” said Horne.

She said she was disappointed to see NFL players kneeling during the song’s performances Sunday.

“I was watching it this morning with my family and my children were actually asking about it, and it was kind of hard to explain to them why they see the athletes completely disrespecting the national anthem,” Horne explained.

Miles College Head Football Coach Reginald Ruffin said his players have had questions about the protests.

“I don’t believe in doing it just to be doing it. I believe they are fighting for causes with this police brutality and racial discrimination,” he said. “Those guys can get the message out, you know, quicker and better than we can.”

President Trump’s remarks in Alabama Friday is being credited with inspiring greater participation in the protests across the league Sunday.

Singer Meghan Linsey knelt with her guitarist on the last note of the anthem as she sang it before the Titans Seahawks game in Nashville. Neither team was on the field, as they remained in the locker room to protest.

Linsey later said that Trump’s remarks had inspired her to take action.

Performer Rico Lavelle also knelt for the end of the anthem in Detroit.

Horne said she disagrees with the practice, but says, of course, the players and singers do have the right to protest.

“You know everybody is entitled to their own opinion and freedom of speech,” she said. “I couldn’t imagine being the singer and witnessing that. I think it might would throw me off and it would probably upset me a little bit … I just don’t understand that platform at that particular time for that.”

Meghan Linsey tweeted Monday about kneeling during the anthem. She said, “I love my country and have so much respect for those who died for our right to stand, kneel or be absent during the anthem … I pray that change is sparked and our country can find unity.”