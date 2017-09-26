Teen sentenced to life in prison for Maylene baseball bat murder

(WIAT) — Eric Blackerby, 18, has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2015 murder of a Maylene man, according to court documents.

Blackerby was sentenced on Monday in a case where Blackerby hit 19-year-old William Neff in the head with an aluminum bat during a fight in an area called the slab in Shelby County, according to court documents. Neff later succumbed to his injuries a few days later.

RELATED: Maylene teen dies after assault with baseball bat

Blackerby, who was 16 at the time of the crime, was denied youthful offender status during the trial.

RELATED: Shelby County teen accused of murder requests youthful offender status

CBS42 will bring you more information on the CBS42 News at 5 and 6.