Teen sentenced to life in prison for Maylene baseball bat murder

(WIAT) — Eric Blackerby, 18, has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2015 murder of a Maylene man, according to court documents.

Blackerby was sentenced on Monday in a case where Blackerby hit 19-year-old William Neff in the head with an aluminum bat during a fight in an area called the slab in Shelby County, according to court documents. Neff later succumbed to his injuries a few days later.

Blackerby, who was 16 at the time of the crime, was denied youthful offender status during the trial.

