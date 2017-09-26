Vice President Mike Pence speaks in support of Luther Strange at Birmingham rally

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Vice President Mike Pence spoke to a crowd in Birmingham Monday while supporting Luther Strange in his run for the U.S. Senate.

Strange and Roy Moore are fighting for the Republican nomination. The winner will face Democrat challenger Doug Jones in the special election.

Pence’s visit came just days after President Donald Trump traveled to Huntsville to give a speech on his endorsement of Strange.

“President Trump and I and the entire team are just getting started and our president needs luther strange back in the United States Senate so we can finish the job,” Pence told voters Monday in Birmingham.

During Trump’s Huntsville speech Friday, he criticized NFL players for not standing during the national anthem.

Despite some backlash in the national media, Pence stands with Trump.

“We’ve all got a right to our opinions, but I don’t think it’s too much to ask the players in the National Football League to stand for our national anthem, and I know the people of Alabama agree,” said Pence.

In some recent polls, Strange has trailed Moore. He’s hopeful the support from the Trump administration helps rally voters.

“Tomorrow, there’s a lot on the line, 24 hours from now, we’re going to be celebrating progress for the state of Alabama,” Strange said at the rally.

Polls open Tuesday morning at 7. Strange told CBS 42 he planned to cast his ballot and then continue to reach out to voters.