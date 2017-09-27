Alabama basketball director of operations Kobie Baker resigns

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT)- Amid the FBI probe of scandal across the country in college basketball, the University of Alabama has discovered its own findings. Kobie Baker, director of basketball operations, has resigned.

Director of Athletics Greg Byrne issued the following statement:

“Following yesterday’s reports from New York regarding a Federal investigation of intercollegiate athletics, The University of Alabama Department of Athletics immediately initiated an internal review of our men’s basketball operations. As a result, we have accepted the resignation effective today of Kobie Baker, a men’s basketball administrator. Our review has not identified any NCAA or SEC rules violations nor the involvement of any other coach or staff member. We have notified both of the governing bodies of the actions we have taken. As always, we will continue to be proactive in our compliance efforts.”

