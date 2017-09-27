Attorney issues statement on behalf of Drummond Company employee ahead of expected bribery charges

(WIAT) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama has announced a press conference for Thursday at noon, a conference that has elicited a response from a lawyer’s legal representation.

Jack Sharman, a partner at Lightfoot, Franklin & White LLC, issued a statement on behalf of his client Joel Gilbert. In the statement, Sharman states that his camp believes that the conference has been called to announce charges against Gilbert.

Gilbert is reportedly suspected of making payments on behalf of Drummond Company to former state rep Oliver Robinson.

The statement declares that Gilbert is innocent of all charges, and never bribed anyone during a legal dispute with the EPA. The full statement can be read below.

“Joel Gilbert is innocent of these charges. He did not bribe anyone. This is a case that never should have been brought. Joel represented a client in a legal dispute with the EPA, a powerful and, in this case, over-reaching federal agency. Everything he did while representing that client was lawful and ethical. He is a longtime partner at a leading law firm. A lawyer with a reputation for honesty and integrity, he did what is routine for good counselors to do for corporate and individual clients every day – he engaged a consultant through a written contract to perform real and lawful services.”

“The Government has the burden of proof at trial, not Joel, but the evidence – including emails, text messages, contracts, billing records, environmental testing and witness testimony – will prove that Joel is innocent,” added Sharman, the leader of Lightfoot’s white-collar defense and corporate investigations practice.

“We will tell the whole story at trial. Because of the recent adverse publicity about these events, however, a few basic facts should be noted.”

“The consulting contract at issue is both lawful and common. Balch & Bingham, Joel’s law firm, entered into a contract with the Oliver Robinson Foundation, on behalf of the firm’s client, Drummond Company, to help with a grassroots effort to understand what EPA was doing in North Birmingham and Tarrant and, where appropriate, to address factual inaccuracies and faulty science. Such contracts and efforts are legal under both federal and state law, including the Alabama Ethics Code. The Alabama Ethics Code is complex, but it explicitly permits public officials, including state legislators and their affiliates, to do consulting work for a fee – the type of arrangement that the Government is now trying to say is criminal.”

“The records will show that the payments under the contract to the Foundation were for community outreach work performed by the Foundation, not to bribe Mr. Robinson.”