Auburn posts safety information after woman reports being raped at fraternity house



AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — For the second time in the past two weeks, a woman has reported being sexually assaulted in Auburn.

This week, Auburn University’s Campus Safety and Security Department posted a notice to Facebook informing students and staff that a female believes she was raped at an on-campus fraternity house September 23rd. The fraternity in question was not named.

In the post, the department gives students information about how to report assaults and what resources are available.

“It’s been on everyone’s brain, definitely,” said Macy Beth Lee, a student at Auburn.

Women who talked to CBS 42 say they’ve received at least two alerts lately, warning them of a reported assault.

“I’ve been getting these emails about rape and all the accidents so I don’t want to stay on campus that late,” said Ji Hyun Sung, who is studying at Auburn.

According to the Campus Safety and Security post, the woman said she was raped at a fraternity house by someone she did not know. The woman said she did not give consent and that alcohol was involved.

At this time, the woman has chosen not to report the incident to police.

The information comes days after Auburn University announced security changes to its late night transit route, Tiger TEN.

Earlier this month, two transit employees were arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a student. Investigators accused Tony Martin Patillo, 51, of sexually assaulting an incapacitated student.

The buses’ driver, James Don Johnson Jr., 32, was also charged. Police say he turned off the bus lights and then warned Patillo before another passenger got on the bus. Both were fired by parent company, First Transit.

Last week, AU announced First Transit would place security personnel on each route and train employees.on how to interrupt and prevent acts of violence.

“Number one, it’s not OK. It’s terrible. It’s a tragedy,” said Lee.

Lee says she does her best to try and limit her risks by staying with friends, avoiding alcohol, and keeping her phone on her.

“The other night I pulled an all-nighter and I had to call my mom at 3 A.M. to just have someone on the phone with me,” Lee said.

AU Campus Safety and Security posted a reminder that a rape aggression defense class is available to students. Signups for open spots next spring should begin in October.

The woman who made the recent complaint did not go to police. Campus Safety and Security posted that all survivors are encouraged to report, but it is always up to the survivor.

Below is the entire post from Auburn University’s Campus Safety and Security Department:

Dear Auburn University Students and Employees,

Auburn University Campus Safety & Security received a report today that a female believes she was raped at an on-campus fraternity house in the early morning hours of Saturday, September 23 by someone she does not know.The female reported that she did not provide consent and that alcohol was a factor.

It is a victim’s right to choose whether or not to report a crime to the police. At this time, the victim has chosen not to report this incident to the police.

Please remember that:

– Sexual contact with someone who is incapacitated is rape and is a felony. A person does not have to be passed out in order to be incapacitated. Someone who is temporarily incapable of appraising or controlling his or her conduct due to the influence of a narcotic or intoxicating substance is incapacitated.

– Alcohol is the most common drug used to facilitate sexual assault.

– It is important for everyone involved in a sexual act to give consent to all aspects of the act. Consent means a clear and sober “yes,” given freely.

– It is a myth that it can’t happen to you. Sexual assault can happen to anyone, regardless of age, race, class, religion, occupation, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, educational background, or physical description. Rape is never the victim’s fault.

If you are a victim of sexual assault, you should:

– Preserve evidence. Do not shower or change your clothing.

– Dial 911 for emergency assistance or immediately go to the nearest hospital (in the Auburn area, East Alabama Medical Center located at 2000 Pepperell Parkway in Opelika, Alabama) to get medical care and request a Sexual Assault Forensic Exam (“rape kit”).

Report it. Notification options include:

– Dial 911 (emergencies) or 334-501-3100 to reach the Auburn Police Division. The police are the only entity that can investigate a sexual assault for the means of criminal prosecution. It is important for them to gather evidence as soon as possible.

– Dial 334-844-4794 to report the incident to the Auburn University Title IX Coordinator. The Title IX Office receives official complaints of violations of the university’s Policy on Sexual and Gender-Based Misconduct and Other Forms of Interpersonal Violence.

– All survivors are encouraged to report the assault, but it is always the survivor’s choice whether or not to do so.

Sexual Assault Survivor Advocates On and Off Campus (24 hours a day)

– Safe Harbor (on campus) – 334-844-7233 or safeharbor@auburn.edu

– Rape Counselors of East Alabama (community) – 334-705-0510

– Resources for Survivors: www.auburn.edu/titleix