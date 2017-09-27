Auburn prepares for big test vs. Mississippi State

Auburn, Ala. (WIAT) — Coming off a dominant effort at Missouri, the Auburn Tigers face a tough test Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium, as the 24th ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs come to town.

Auburn enters Saturday’s contest ranked No. 13 in the latest Associated Press poll, up two spots from the previous week. The Tigers beat Missouri 51-14 to open SEC play with a 1-0 record.

Mississippi State is coming off a loss on the road at 11th ranked Georgia.

The Bulldogs and Tigers kick off on Saturday at 5:00 PM.