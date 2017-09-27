Casting continues for Birmingham shoot of upcoming Arnold Schwarzenegger movie

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Another movie is being shot in Birmingham.

This time, it’s a film called Bigger, about pioneers in the bodybuilding industry. The guys who developed talent like Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Producers of the movie had a casting call on Wednesday for extras with our friends down at 24e Health Club. Over 200 people showed up of different shapes and sizes, all wanting to make the cut to play a small part for different reasons.

“You get to slide into a different character,” said Andretta Crenshaw, a receptionist. “At my day job, I have to be professional. On a movie set, I can slip into something different.

Not everyone that showed up to the casting call was from Birmingham. People came from all over the state for their shot at success.

“Back in high school, I was bullied, so all that energy built up,” said Jose Evans, who drove to the event from Guntersville. “When I had God by my side, [it] made me strive for success, that’s what i’m going for.”

The gym hopes that the event is good for everybody involved.

“We’re going to have them over here training, so hopefully, we’ll make them look good for their roles,” said Doug Wyatt, GM at the Executive Club.

The producers are looking for a total of 500 extras for the filming here in Birmingham. For more information, click here to go to the Marinella Hume Casting page on Facebook.