CBS42 Special Report: “Eyes Wide Open”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Through a grassroots camera program, citizens can help police tackle crime in their neighborhoods, an effort backed by Mayor William Bell.

There have been a number of pleas to stop the violence from the community, but as we have seen, it continues. A potential solution involves the watchful eye of technology and putting the power back into the community’s hands, one camera at a time.

Armed robberies and senseless shootings plague Birmingham as the number of homicides, now at 78, continue to grow in Alabama’s largest city.

However, that’s not all, fire fighters have been on high alert, while arsonists set vacant homes ablaze in Ensley in a string of vacant house fires.

All crimes that have stained neighborhoods both east and west of the city’s downtown, “we’ve worked, where officers have been able to better get to know the residents,” said Andrea Watson, who works with the City of Birmingham for their community policing revitalization.

“Combat some of the crime, while also building some really strong relationships with the community,” Watson said.

Crimes come in many forms, “crime has no color, no matter who you are or where you live, there is always going to be an element of crime in your area,” he explained.

In areas like Woodlawn, Ensley and West End, an extra set of watchful eyes could help stop crime. The possible solution are cameras monitoring these communities, both day and night.

“Baby, these cameras could stop drug dealing, number one, stop the drug drops, catch the drug dealers,” said Bertha Nettles, a Woodlawn resident and member of Citizens On Patrol.

“By having cameras I think this gives us that extra edge to provide that information that 30 second snippet of somebody doing something illegal,” Watson explained.

A Grassroots Effort in Memphis

An edge that some neighborhoods in Memphis, Tennessee understand, “the fact is that the criminals can’t live without us, but we can live without the criminals,” said Aaron James, a neighborhood watch member.

A city similar to Birmingham with its fair share of crime, “I don’t want to be 70-years-old chasing a crackhead down the street,” said James.

Aaron James, a Memphis native, found a grassroots way to tackle violence in his Cooper Young Neighborhood, he created a community camera network.

“We have cameras at this intersection, this intersection, we now have cameras at this intersection,” James explained as he pointed to a map showing where cameras were strategically placed throughout his neighborhood.

“At $130 dollars a pop, if your people on your block can come together and buy one, buy that camera point it at the drug house on your block, they’ll scurry, they’ll run off,” James continued.

Surveillance video provided by James, showed an attempted car jacking, “and they deploy those in the highest hot spots for crime.”

Leaving a small chance for crime to happen without extra eyes watching above, a neighborhood focusing it’s efforts one lens at a time.

As 18-year Memphis resident Terry Lawrence cleaned his yard, “bad guys don’t like light, and they don’t like cameras,” he said.

He agreed that cameras work, “that camera right there, captured the footage of four bad guys casing our street and breaking into our neighbor’s house,” Lawrence explained.

“The camera captured them driving into my neighbor’s driveway and after detectives came through and saw the footage, they were able to make an arrest the next day…without that footage it wouldn’t have ever happened.”

Installation of a community network of cameras

“When going up the ladder you want to go up securely,” said Freddie Mac, an IT specialist who helped install cameras in Aaron James’ neighborhood.

“Mount the camera provide power to it, adjust it, just that simple,” Mac said. “While I’m adjusting this camera, I can actually use the footage on here and as you can see I can see you.”

“Once they know the cameras are in place, and law enforcement can actually catch them in a timely manner, crime reduces,” explained.

A New Way To Fight Crime in Birmingham

In Birmingham, the idea could be a potential game changer for residents that have long searched for additional crime fighting options, bringing back positive news for communities with an affordable option to help police.

“After seeing what they are doing in Memphis, I thought that it might be a great opportunity for us to bring that here to Birmingham, so I’ve talk to a number of the residents, they’re really excited about it,” Watson explained.

“We are the eyes and the ears for the policemen, and a click of a radio, and the camera is there, you do it, the camera got you, so I feel we can connect as one, the camera and Citizens on Patrol,” Said Nettles.

Since CBS42 reported this story, a lot of progress has been made in bringing that grassroots effort to the Magic City.

It now has a name, “Eyes Wide Open,” a cooperative partnership with the community and police.

Thursday night at 10 p.m. on CBS42 News, we’ll tell you more about a town hall that was held discussing the use of a camera program in Birmingham and Mayor William Bell’s push to fund and implement this program across the city.