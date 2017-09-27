Colony of feral cats in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Ala. (WIAT) – For the past two years, Denise Cox has been feeding a colony of cats that live in the sewers around the Publix in Chelsea off of Highway 280. She has tried to work with animal rescue groups–she’s even tried to capture the cats herself, but they shy away from human contact.

“I looked over at the curb and I saw these little heads popping up from the sewer,” Cox said. “It was at a drain in front of Publix–4 little heads.”

Cox said that she’s been able to count at least 20 cats living in that immediate area, but there are other colonies of cats all over the shopping center. “We just want to break the cycle,” she said. “It’s important because otherwise they keep reproducing. Every time I go there I see all of these little baby heads pop up out of the drain. That’s where they live.”

Cox has owned Somewhere In Time, a ladies boutique and consignment store, for the past 20 years. People in the area know that she takes care of the cats, and occasionally drop food or supplies by for Cox to take to the cats. Cox said other women or businesses in the area will also occasionally feed them.

But last week, she hit a huge turning point when she saw one of the kittens injured in the road. “It had been hit by a car, but it was alive,” she said. “So I put it in my car and was on my way to Acton Clinic…but it died on the way. I swear, I made a vow right there. If it’s the last thing I do, I’m breaking this cycle.”

Cox put a renewed plea for help on the Chelsea Neighborhood Watch Facebook page. She said she has been shocked by the response–saying hundreds of people in Chelsea have called or stopped by to ask what they could do.

“Honestly, you wouldn’t believe all of the cat food that showed up,” she said. “A man gave me $100 yesterday toward them. He wanted to sponsor two cats.”

Dr. Darcie Odom, a veterinarian with VIP Mobile Clinic, offered to bring the mobile clinic to the Publix parking lot on Saturday evening. Sara Shirley with Animal Assistance and Rescue also offered the organization’s help. They are planning to capture at least seven cats that night to spay and neuter them, and give them rabies shots. Cox said they will also evaluate the cat’s health and see if they would be good options for fostering. From there, Cox hopes to rescue and treat all of the feral cats living in the area.

If you would like to help with the financial or donation side of things — you can drop donations by Cox’s store, Somewhere in Time, off of 280. Or you can donate to the VIP Mobile Clinic or Animal Rescue and Assistance.