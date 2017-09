WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — One woman has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries following a fire.

According to Hay Valley Fire Chief Jeff Car, the fire occurred on Oakman Parrish Road. Three cars, a travel trailer, and a house were also damaged in the fire.

The woman injured has been taken to UAB Trauma Center.

This story is developing. WIAT will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.