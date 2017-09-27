Dora Police investigating after vandals target mailboxes and car windows

DORA, Ala. (WIAT) — Dora Police are investigating a string of vandalism incidents.

Dora Police Chief Jared Hall tells CBS 42 that five cars have been vandalized and more than 10 mailboxes damaged.

The incidents occurred near Commerce Avenue and Doliska Road. Hall said the mailboxes were hit with baseball bats and car windows were shot at by BB guns.

Police have made an arrest for an incident that happened on Wolfe Street. Herman Jones was arrested for third-degree criminal mischief for allegedly using a baseball bat to damage a mailbox.

“A lot of people live paycheck to paycheck and cannot afford, you know, extra money to fix their vehicle windows or put a new mailbox up,” Hall said. “What we are going to try to do is increase patrols and be more proactive in these areas.”

Any Dora residents who believe they may be a victim of vandalism are asked to inform the Dora Police.