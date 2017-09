HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Homewood Police have taken a man into custody on a sexual abuse 2nd-degree charge, according to a release from the department.

Arick Michael Spitzer, 20, was arrested on Tuesday and processed into the Homewood City Jail on a $300 bond.

According to Sgt. Carr with Homewood Police, the charges did not fit the statutes for Felony Sexual Assault, and this crime is being processed as a misdemeanor.