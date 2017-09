CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — First responders are on the scene of a train collision involving an 18-wheeler in Calera on Hwy 25 near Fire Station 3.

The Calera Fire Chief tell CBS 42 the driver of the tractor trailer is trapped, and they are working to remove him from the wreckage.

CBS 42 has a crew headed to the scene; stay with us for updates on this breaking news.