Jones, Moore start next phase of U.S. Senate race

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Doug Jones has talked about focusing on kitchen table issues in the U.S. Senate race. On Wednesday he took that conversation to restaurant tables.

Jones, the Democratic nominee, greeted voters at Birmingham restaurant Niki’s West, where he talked about issues like jobs, education and healthcare. For him, it’s an opportunity to move to the forefront now that the Republican runoff is complete.

“I just think we have to start getting out,” he said. “We had a primary campaign in which we focused solely on Democratic voters. We’re going to be reaching out to all people now.”

Jones hopes to claim votes from some supporters of Luther Strange, who lost to Roy Moore in the runoff. That’s possible, but history doesn’t favor Democrats in Alabama Senate races.

“Especially in enclaves like Jefferson and Shelby counties – upscale suburbs – they will adamantly be some Republican voters who voted for Luther Strange who will vote for Doug Jones,” political analyst Steve Flowers told CBS 42. “Now I’m not of the opinion that it’ll be enough for Jones to win yet. I’m not convinced a Democrat can win in the state.”

Republican nominee Roy Moore, meanwhile, already has the support of President Donald Trump.

“We have a man who’s going to be a great senator,” the president said. “I’m very happy with that. I spoke to him last night. I never met him. I never spoke to him. I’m very happy with him.”

And in a state Republicans tend to control, his formula for victory may be quite simple.

“Turnout will be the key,” Flowers said. “He just needs to turn his people back out to vote on Dec. 12.”