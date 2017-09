Related Coverage Etowah County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide in Boaz

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A teenager was charged with murder in connection with the death of 42-year-old Kevin Charles Jones.

Ty Jordan Kirkland was arrested on Tuesday. Kirkland allegedly shot Jones after a verbal confrontation on Monday, according to Sheriff Todd Entrekin. The incident happened in the 600 block of Sunset Trail.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Kirkland is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.