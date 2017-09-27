Tuscaloosa PD investigating shooting at Hodo Haven Apartments

By Published:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two men are recovering after being injured in a shooting Tuesday night.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Hodo Haven Apartments. Shots were still being fired when police arrived. Officers entered the apartment where they found two 22-year-old victims suffering gunshot wounds.

Both men were transported to DCH Tuscaloosa and are expected to survive.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video of the area.

WIAT will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.

