Tuscaloosa PD investigating shooting at Hodo Haven Apartments

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two men are recovering after being injured in a shooting Tuesday night.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Hodo Haven Apartments. Shots were still being fired when police arrived. Officers entered the apartment where they found two 22-year-old victims suffering gunshot wounds.

Both men were transported to DCH Tuscaloosa and are expected to survive.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video of the area.

