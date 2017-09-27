Tuscaloosa Residents Concerned After Two Men are Shot at an Apartment Complex

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT)-Tuscaloosa Police investigators are trying to find whoever is responsible for shooting two men Tuesday night at an apartment complex.

The shooting happened at 8:30 at Hodo Havan apartments on 33rd Street East near McFarland Boulevard. Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide officers say as many as twenty to thirty people were fighting. The altercation escalated then Someone pulled a gun and began firing shots. Two victims were taken to the hospital for non life threatening injuries.

Apartment resident Tiffany Howard has had enough of crime and violence in her community. Her eleven year special needs son was home and heard the shots. Howard was at work when the incident happened.

“It is very scary, he called me and said mom someone is out here shooting and it sounds like it is by my window and that is scary” Howard said.

Because of the shooting the mother of three is planning to pack up her family and move to another neighborhood.

“Safety reasons, I am a mother and I have children to protect and I don’t want my children exposed to this. Even if they come outside to take out the garbage they are subjected to violence. So I would just rather be in a safer environment”.

Police say as many as twenty shell casings were found, two buildings were struck by bullets. Tuscaloosa Police Chief Steve Anderson wants the violence to stop.

“People have got to figure out a way to settle their disputes without resorting to violence because this violence is not getting us anywhere. It is creating a bad reputation for our city and is hurting Our community so we as a people have to figure out ways to resolve our conflicts without using violence” Anderson said.

The Chief says city councilwoman Sonya McKinstry is planning to meet with local church pastors and other black elected officials to discuss shootings and crime. The hope is that the group can to talk to people in the community to stop the violence.