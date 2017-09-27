Walker County man arrested on child sexual assault charges

By Published:

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect on multiple sexual assault charges involving a 5-year-old victim, according to Sgt. Thomas with the department.

Bruce Michael O’Neal was taken into custody on Sunday after the department obtained a warrant. O’Neal is charged with rape, sodomy, and producing porn with a minor with the intent to distribute.

Thomas tells CBS42 News that a full release will be made available on Friday, with a list of all agencies that assisted in O’Neal’s arrest.

O’Neal is being held without bond.

