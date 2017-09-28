18-month-old girl dies in hospital, police rule death a homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating after an 18-month-old girl died at Children’s of Alabama, according to a release from the department.

Police officers from the West Precinct were dispatched to the hospital on Tuesday around 4 p.m. Upon arrival, the staff informed officers that the victim was transported to the hospital by her mother before medical treatment was administered.

According to police, detectives learned that the victim was left alone with an acquaintance of the mother at her residence on the 2600 block of Tempest Drive. The acquaintance reportedly told police that he found the child unresponsive after exiting the shower.

The acquaintance then reportedly told police that the victim’s mother returned to the house and decided to take the child to the hospital. The victim’s mother and the acquaintance have been brought in for questioning by the police, but no arrests have been made at this time, according to the release.

Police state in the release that the child’s death was declared a homicide on Wednesday, with blunt force trauma ruled as the cause of death.

