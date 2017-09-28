A Look at Central Alabama Pumpkin Crop

HARPERSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT)– This weekend is opening weekend at many pumpkin patches in our area. Between the remnants of hurricanes and a lot of rain this summer, how is the pumpkin crop looking?

Pumpkins are just not an easy crop to grow They are a northern crop and don’t like the Alabama climate. But, Jerry Baker at Old Baker Farm knows what he’s doing. They’ve been putting on the pumpkin patch for more than two decades. They grow 15 different pumpkin varieties and are grown across seven fields to make sure there’s plenty of pumpkins to go around.

Jerry Baker, Old Baker Farm said, “I’d like for it to kind of dry up a little bit. It’s been wet, wet. Harvey came through and this year our corn maze is a little tangled. But, it is still good. We went through and fixed it. But, it may be a little bit more of a corn maze jungle this year. But it is neat.”

Baker says this year he would grade the crop a low B maybe even a C. But, that doesn’t mean there’s a shortage. There will still be plenty of pumpkins especially for opening weekend this weekend.