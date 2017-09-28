Bicyclist recovering after hit-and-run in Walker County

NAUVOO, Ala. (WIAT) — Troopers are investigating after a driver struck a man on a bicycle and left the scene in Walker County this week.

The incident happened Monday morning on Nauvoo Road and remains under investigation, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

A suspect vehicle was described as a gray passenger car.

23-year-old Jonathon Stone Keeton is recovering at UAB hospital from his injuries. He has been in the ICU and has dozens of staples in his head.

After the wreck, his mother posted photos of his injuries to Facebook and wrote that she hoped the driver saw the images. His family is still shaken by what happened.

“I just don’t understand how you can run over a person and just drive off like they’re some kind of animal,” said Bo Keeton, the victim’s uncle.

For Keeton, the news felt like salt on a wound that still has not healed.

“A couple of years ago, a cousin of mine was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Jasper and this is kind of rough, having to re-experience it all over again,” said Keeton.

Keeton and his family were quick to Good Samaritans in another car who stopped to help.

“If it wasn’t for that couple, goodness knows how long he would have laid there, so we just want to thank them,” said Bo Keeton.

Stone Keeton continues to improve at UAB hospital. His family told CBS 42 that he was speaking Thursday.

The crash remains under investigation.