CDC: Etowah County has highest rates of certain STD’s in the country

(WIAT) — A record number of sexually transmitted diseases were reported in 2016, according to the Centers for Disease Control

The CDC reports that more than 2 million new cases of gonorrhea, syphilis, and chlamydia were reported across America last year. At the top of their list, one East Alabama county has the highest per capita rates of chlamydia and gonorrhea in the entire country.

One in every 24 people in Etowah County were diagnosed with chlamydia, and one in every 58 were diagnosed with gonorrhea in 2016 alone.

The CDC blames funding cutbacks for prevention, education and healthcare programs for the nationwide rise in STD’s.

The organization also points a finger at an increase in dating apps