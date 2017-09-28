Firefighters control blaze at Hueytown car dealership

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — Firefighters are on the scene of a blaze at a Hueytown car dealership, according to those at the scene.

CBS42 News learned of the fire at Birmingham Auto Auction in Hueytown around 3:44 p.m. According to a worker at the scene, the fire is located in a building off to the side of the main auction house.

According to those at the scene, the blaze was controlled around 4:30 p.m. At this time, there is no word on the extent of damage to the facility.

