Lights, equipment stolen from Christmas display

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tens of thousands of dollars worth of Christmas lights and electronics are missing from Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland at the Birmingham Race Course, in an apparent theft.

On Monday, Art Roper and his crew will begin setting up Birmingham’s largest Christmas light show, transforming the old stables at the racecourse into a more than three-mile Christmas wonderland.

“It takes a tremendous amount of effort. We’ll be working 45 days solid to set this up,” Roper said. “But once the shows begin, it’s really rewarding to see the kids light up, and everyone has a good time.”

Now, Roper and his team will have to work harder in order to get the light show up and running by opening night, on Nov. 17.

That’s because thousands of light strands, heaps of wiring and the 130 control boxes needed to operate the entire show are gone.

Roper said when he went to the area where the equipment was stored Saturday, he noticed the locks were missing.

The storage rooms are now empty, except for the discarded bins that used to contain lights.

“It has the appearances of someone taking it, I guess, for the copper,” Roper said.

Roper pointed out that the lights and equipment contain very little copper wiring.

“They went to a lot of effort, and I know that if they took it to a scrap yard, like I’m sure they did, I know that they didn’t get a whole lot for it,” Roper said. “I think it’s just a shame to do that to a fine company such as Shadrack, and to the community too, because it’s a very big show. It takes a lot of money to put something like this on, and a lot of hard work. It’s just a shame for someone to take that away just for a few bucks.”

Roper said he doesn’t know the exact worth of the stolen equipment.

“[Shadrack’s is] replacing the equipment now,” Roper said. “We’re talking tens of thousands of dollars.”

Roper is still hopeful that the display will be ready on time.

“It hurts, but we’ll overcome it,” he said.

Roper filed a report with the Birmingham Police Department.

If you have information that can help locate the missing equipment, or identify a suspect, call (205) 254-7777.

Roper said Shadrack’s main office in Tennessee can also be reached at (423) 652-0120.