Murder victims wife Speaks out about his accused killer

BERRY, Ala. (WIAT)-A Jasper woman is speaking out about her husbands murder and his accused killer.

Emily Milligan’s husband David was found beaten to death on a downtown Tuscaloosa sidewalk Sunday morning. The grieving widow says she is glad his alleged killer is behind bars in jail.

“It doesn’t bring David back but I am goad this person is not on the streets anymore to do this to do anybody else. It is the most worst thing anyone could have to go through and I don’t know what somebody could be that evil and that cruel” Milligan said.

On Wednesday Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide Unit officers arrested 40 year old Lesley Kelley for the homicide. Despite her pain and grief Emily Milligan is keeping her promise to her late husband. The couples son Luke turned two years old Thursday and her husband wanted their son to have birthday party on Sunday and Emily is planning a big party.

“But I know David would want Luke to be happy and I know he would want him to have the best birthday he could even though he can’t be here. I know he is in Heaven looking down”.

Funeral services for David Milligan will be held Friday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Nelson’s Funeral home in Fayette.