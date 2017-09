Tuscaloosa, Ala. (WIAT) — NASCAR Driver Brad Keselowski took time away from the racetrack Thursday, to visit with Alabama Head Football Coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

Keselowski, an avid Michigan Wolverines fan, toured Alabama’s facilities and was able to watch practice, as the Crimson Tide continue to prepare for Saturday’s game against Ole Miss.

The four time Talladega winner will try to make it five wins at the Super-speedway during the Alabama 500 on October 15th.