Suspect charged with capital murder lied about being robbery victim

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Cordova man who claimed to have been a robbery victim has been charged with capital murder.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 66-year-old Kenneth Delvin Rhodes on Wednesday, September 27th.

Back in July, deputies responded to a business in the 7100 block of old Jasper Highway on a report of a person being shot. When police arrived, they found 20-year-old Carlos Danyell Cole suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials also found Rhodes suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported to the hospital. Investigators learned that a third man had fled the scene on foot.

Rhodes told authorities that two men in a gold car pulled up to his business to rob him. He claimed he and his security guard exchanged shots with the two men.

Evidence revealed that Rhodes’ robbery claim was false. Detectives learned that Rhodes was operating an illegal gambling business at the address. The business was robbed by two men at gunpoint two weeks prior to the shooting incident.

Investigators say Carlos Cole and a friend went to Rhodes’ business to gamble. The pair never entered the building because they thought they were in the wrong place. When they turned to leave, they were blocked in by Rhodes and his security guard pointing guns at them. Gunfire was exchanged and both Cole and Rhodes were hit.

Rhodes is being held in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are expected to be filed against others involved.