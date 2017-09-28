Teen charged with murder in the death of 2-year-old

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Police charged a 19-year-old with murder in the death of a 2-year-old girl.

Fire department personnel responded to The Retreat at Rocky Ridge Apartments before 4 p.m. on Thursday, September 21st. The boyfriend of the toddler’s mother called describing an unknown medical condition of the child. Officials quickly responded to the scene and discovered that the child was in severe distress. She was transported to Children’s Hospital.

The toddler was pronounced dead just before 10 p.m. Thursday night. Officials say the boyfriend could not provide a cause for the child’s distress. The Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the child suffered a significant skull fracture.

Police returned to the apartment complex on Tuesday, September 26th and arrested 19-year-old Dlonta Khalil Melton for murder. He will be transferred to the Hoover City Jail in Birmingham. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.