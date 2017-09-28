Two lawyers and Drummond executive charged in conspiracy case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Two Birmingham lawyers and a Drummond Company executive are now facing charges of bribery, conspiracy, wife fraud, and money laundering conspiracy in the Oliver Robinson scandal. A federal grand jury indicted Joel Gilbert and Steven McKinney of Balch and Bingham law firm and David Roberson of Drummond Company on Wednesday.

“This is the worst type of public corruption,” said United States Attorney Jay Town. “It was all done with the greed of a few and at the expense of so many families and children living in potentially toxic areas.”

Town gave an overview of the essential facts of the case, explaining that, “Drummond hired Balch and Bingham to respond to EPA actions in North Birmingham. Specifically to their actions regarding the 35th Avenue Superfund Site which found elevated levels of arsenic, lead, and other chemicals commonly associated with coal in the soil samples.”

Town explained that the site clean-up could expose Drummond to millions of dollars in remediation. In September 2014, the EPA was considering adding the 35th Avenue Superfund Site to the National Priorities List–which requires priority attention from the Environmental Protection Agency and allows the government to begin clean-up without input or agreement from the alleged polluters.

“This action or consideration prompted this conspiracy and these criminal actions,” explained Town, “because of the financial exposure that Drummond would likely face.”

Town went on to say that the three defendants conspired with former state Rep. Oliver Robinson Jr. to prevent that from happening. Robinson has already entered a guilty plea and has been cooperating with the federal government.

“It was all done under the guise of a foundation doing outreach, but really what it was, was buying a public official,” said Town.

The indictment alleges that the Gilbert, Roberson, and McKinney paid Robinson to use his power as an official to prevent the Superfund Site from getting on the National Priorities List, prevent it from expanding into more neighborhoods, and the defeat the EPA’s action in the area.

Town said they are confident that the three defendants misled or failed to disclose the depth of their bribery scheme to others within their companies. “Those contacted at Drummond and Balch were, in my judgement, duped by these co-conspirators,” said Town, “and their concealment from them, the purpose of the true dealings.”

Town said that he doesn’t believe that they will get to trial this year, but said his office is ready to go now He also said that it is a safe bet that Oliver Robinson will be testifying in the case. Town expects that the three defendants will be arraigned sometime in the next two weeks.

Attorneys for Gilbert and Roberson have already released statements on behalf of their clients. Brett Bloomston of The Bloomston Firm writes:

David Roberson is innocent of the charges returned against him, at the prosecution’s request, by a grand jury that heard only one side of the evidence. David has lived his entire life in Alabama and has earned a stellar reputation for his honesty, integrity, and hard work. David’s tenure with his current employer, Drummond Company, Inc., is no exception.

David looks forward to his day in court and expects to be acquitted of all charges by a jury of his peers in a trial where he will have the right to confront the prosecution’s evidence.

Jack Sharman, attorney for Joel Gilbert writes:

Joel Gilbert is innocent of these charges. He did not bribe anyone. This is a case that never should have been brought. Joel represented a client in a legal dispute with the EPA, a powerful and, in this case, over-reaching federal agency. Everything he did while representing that client was lawful and ethical. He is a longtime partner at a leading law firm. A lawyer with a reputation for honesty and integrity, he did what is routine for good counselors to do for corporate and individual clients every day – he engaged a consultant through a written contract to perform real and lawful services. The Government has the burden of proof at trial, not Joel, but the evidence – including emails, text messages, contracts, billing records, environmental testing and witness testimony – will prove that Joel is innocent. We will tell the whole story at trial. Because of the recent adverse publicity about these events, however, a few basic facts should be noted. The consulting contract at issue is both lawful and common. Balch & Bingham, Joel’s law firm, entered into a contract with the Oliver Robinson Foundation, on behalf of the firm’s client, Drummond Company, to help with a grassroots effort to understand what EPA was doing in North Birmingham and Tarrant and, where appropriate, to address factual inaccuracies and faulty science. Such contracts and efforts are legal under both federal and state law, including the Alabama Ethics Code. The Alabama Ethics Code is complex, but it explicitly permits public officials, including state legislators and their affiliates, to do consulting work for a fee – the type of arrangement that the Government is now trying to say is criminal. The records will show that the payments under the contract to the Foundation were for community outreach work performed by the Foundation, not to bribe Mr. Robinson. If Oliver Robinson did something he was not supposed to with the fees paid to the Foundation for the Foundation’s work, Joel did not know about it or approve of it.

Balch and Bingham has also released the following statement:

Today we learned of the federal grand jury action regarding Joel Gilbert and Steve McKinney. While we note that Mr. Gilbert has denied the charges and vowed to vigorously defend himself, and expect Mr. McKinney to do the same, the charges allege actions that, if proven to be true, are contrary to the ethical values that guide our firm’s attorneys and staff. We take these issues very seriously. We are continuing to cooperate fully with government authorities because, in part, we believe strongly that our firm is not implicated more broadly in the alleged conduct. Both Mr. Gilbert and Mr. McKinney are on an indefinite leave of absence. We will continue to ensure that all of the firm attorneys and staff, across our footprint, fully understand and are adhering to the highest standards of legal and ethical compliance.