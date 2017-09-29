2 hospitalized after crash on I-59 South near Roebuck exit

By Published:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people have been hospitalized after a multi-vehicle collision on I-59 South near Roebuck Parkway, according to Captain Watson with Birmingham Fire.

Birmingham Fire closed the interstate around 2:33 p.m. to deal with the crash, where two people were transported with serious injuries. Two other people were evaluated, but not transported.

Of the three vehicles involved in the crash, one caught fire, but no one suffered any burns. The interstate had been reopened by 4 p.m.

