2017 National Philanthropy Day honorees announced

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Association of Fundraising Professionals — Alabama Chapter (AFP-AL) announces the recipients of the 2017 National Philanthropy Day Awards. Those are given out each year to recognize outstanding individuals and organizations for their commitment to service in our community.

This year’s Honorees are:

Outstanding Youth in Philanthrophy: Sean Fredella, nominated by Children’s of Alabama

Outstanding Charitable Organization: Independent Presbyterian Church Foundation, nominated by STAIR Alabama

The William S. Roth Outstanding Fundraising Executive: Leigh Laser Collins from Red Mountain Park, nominated by Tom Carruthers, III and Stewart Dansby

The Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham Outstanding Professional Advisor: Debra J. Linton and Beverly S. Virciglio, nominated by Elizabeth H. Hutchens and Craig M. Stephens

Outstanding Corporate Citizen: HOAR Construction, nominated by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Birmingham

United Way of Central Alabama Outstanding Civic Leader: Bruce Denson, the Altamont School

The William M. and Virginia B. Spencer Outstanding Philanthropist Award: Kathryn and Raymond Harbert, YWCA Central Alabama

AFP-AL will recognize these honorees at the National Philanthropy Day Awards luncheon at the Harbert Center on November 9th. Tickets are $55 for an individual ticket and $495 for a table for 8. You can purchase those tickets here. For more information, you can email afpalabama1@gmail.com.