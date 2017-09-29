6th Annual “Sistah Strut” 5K happening this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This Saturday, people will be heading out to Legion Field to honor survivors and those who have lost their battle with breast cancer. It’s part of the 6th annual “Sistah Strut” 5K Walk.

Sistah Strut recognizes the strength of survivors and raises funds to aid in breast cancer research, early detection, and the search for a cure. Participants are encouraged to share powerful testimonies of healing and rejuvenating energy along with proactive measures to fight the disease.

Studies show about one in eight women in the United States will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime. In 2017, over 300,000 new breast cancer cases will be diagnosed in women, plus the nearly 3,000 additional cases expected to be diagnosed in men. That means it’s critical citizens step up and help find cures for this life-altering illness.

If you’d like to take part in the Sistah Strut, head over to Legion Field on Saturday, September 30th. Registration starts at 7 a.m. and the walk will follow at 8 a.m. There will be a celebration afterwards. To sign up, click here. You can also find out more about Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies by clicking here or following along on social media here.