BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Friday morning.

According to Sgt. Dunning with Birmingham Police, a male victim in his 40s was shot in the 4000 block of Pulaski Street. He was transported to UAB Hosptial with a gunshot wound to the torso.

Officials believe this may have been a robbery.

WIAT will continue to bring you updates on this breaking news story as more information becomes available.