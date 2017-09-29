Birmingham working hard to secure 2nd Amazon headquarters

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Several cities across Alabama are teaming up for the hashtag, #BringAtoB.

The City of Birmingham launched the campaign to convince Amazon to put its second headquarters here.

The big boxes around the city were conceived as a fun way to get Amazon’s attention, but the company has a long wishlist of things it wants in a city to earn a second headquarters.

In its request for proposals, the company said it’s looking for a metropolitan area of more than one million people.

Birmingham’s metro has over 1.1 million.

Amazon is also asking for a business-friendly environment with plenty of tech talent.

Mayor William Bell says he’s working with local colleges, universities, and tech firms on that.

Amazon also says it wants to be near an international airport – and have access to mass transit. In order to be competitive, Bell knows will have to improve its airport.

“You can point to a number of cities that did not have the infrastructure at the time that they went after projects, but they had the will, they had the collaboration to make that happen,” Bell said. “And that’s what we have here in Birmingham.”

We asked Bell today how he plans to work on transportation issues.He says the airport has room to expand, and is in talks with several airlines to bring more international flights here.

Bell also told CBS42 News that he’s working on a regional bus program – and other improvements to our bus system.