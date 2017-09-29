Little league team strives for greatness on and off the field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Here in Alabama, football is king in the fall. But, our high school and college teams aren’t the only ones hitting the gridiron.

Little league teams are battling on football fields everywhere you look. For the Titusville Knights, it’s about more than just training and practice – it’s about developing young players beyond the field.

“It’s more than just a sport,” said Coach Cedric Sparks. “If we limit it to just a sport, we miss out on so many opportunities to grow them as young men.”

Four days a week, the Titusville Knights lace up their shoes, grab their helmets, strap on the pads and hit the practice field. They play in the magic city youth football league. Commissioner Jeff Bolling says the lessons they learn can help them down the line.

“Our real purpose out here is trying to build these young men, teach them what we believe football can teach them,” Bolling said. “That’s discipline, loyalty, teamwork, and preserving through the hard times.”

Volunteer coaches, which include some UAB players, teach the kids the fundamentals of football. Team Mom Laquita Jefferson says it’s the preparation for life that’s impacting the kids the most.

“It’s encouraging for them and it helps build character,” Jefferson said.

The Titusville Knight’s motto is “Excellence All Day and All Knight”. It’s a commitment that is practiced on the field and carries over to the school, home, and the community.

“That’s why we always stress basic things, doing all the little things right,” Sparks said. “If they can do that on the football field, they can do it at home, they can do it at school. They can do it for the rest of their lives. So, we make it more than just a sport.”

The next game for the Titusville Knights in this Saturday against Crestwood at home.