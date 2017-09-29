Mayor William Bell discusses upcoming mayoral runoff and finishing what he started

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In less than a week, Birmingham voters will head to the polls to decide who is going to be the next mayor.

Incumbent Mayor William Bell joined us to discuss his runoff with former school board president Randall Woodfin set for October 3rd.

Mayor Bell says for the last seven and a half years, he has moved the city of Birmingham forward. When asked why voters should choose him on Tuesday, Bell kept it simple.

“Bottom line, experience.”

Since the primary elections, Bell has faced critiques of his performance while in office. He says no city can solve all of its problems at one time and that it takes strategic planning.

Specifically, he’s faced criticism about repaving roads and overgrown lots in neighborhoods. He says while his office has done work to tear down abandoned homes and cut overgrown lots, he doesn’t want voters to lose focus on other issues.

“I don’t want people to forget, it’s more than just about cutting grass,” Bell said. “It’s about who has the capability of financially moving this city forward.”

The city’s leader says he does not want voters to forget that his opponent also has a public servant record that can be reviewed.

“I think people need to look at what he has done in terms of serving as a member of our Board of Education and whether or not you’re satisfied with the work that he’s done there.”

The mayor says he has a passion for the city and he wants to finish what he’s started.

For more of Mayor Bell’s interview, watch the video above. Also, check out his interview on Facebook Live where he addresses ethics concerns surrounding a recorded meeting at City Hall.