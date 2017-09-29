McAdory students survive cancer, but continue the fight

MCADORY, Ala (WIAT) – 4 McAdory High School students received a special recognition at Friday’s game against Huffman High School. They hold a unique title: cancer survivor.

Freshman Madison Miller, Sophomore Jacob Dunn, Junior Taylor Watts, and Senior Madison Beck each survived different kinds of childhood cancer. With their battles behind them, they’re helping raise money and awareness of a the disease while trying to close this chapter in their lives.

“I definetly feel like it’s not the end. It’s just this giant mountain that continues to be climbed,” Madison Beck said.

Madison Miller said, “It just makes me feel like I get to help more people. So I think it will close something.”

More than $3,000 dollars has been raised this week through their efforts to support childhood cancer prevention.

“I look past it as much as I can but it’s always there in my mind,” said Jacob Dunn.

While cancers has been a large part of their lives, some don’t want to talk about it very much at all.

“I don’t really think about the cancer part,” said Taylor Watts. “Just battle it, and move on.”

For more information on how you can help fight childhood cancer, visit ChildrensAL.org/committedtoacure.