Police want to know: #DidULockIt?

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local law enforcement agencies across central Alabama are making a concerted effort on social media to encourage the public to lock their homes and car doors to prevent crimes of opportunity.

“It was actually a highly successful campaign started by another law enforcement agency in another state. And so what we wanted to try to do was to piggyback off of that,” said Ainsley Allison with the Pelham Police Department.

Pelham joined Hoover and Birmingham in the local #DidULockIt campaign, and it grew to include Jefferson County, Vestavia, Mountain Brook and others.

“It’s critical that we all work together for a common goal, and that is to educate the people that we protect and empower them to protect themselves,” said Allison.

Sunday night in Homewood, nine cars along Kent Drive were reportedly broken into. Homewood Police say eight of them had no signs of forced entry.

Sgt. John Carr with Homewood Police said in response, Homewood officers will occasionally check car doors while out on patrol. They leave a note when they find one unlocked.

“I think that’s a great idea!” said Lt. Sean Edwards with the Birmingham Police Department. “We are constantly communicating to citizens to take your keys, secure your belongings in the car, and what we’re constantly seeing, people are really not doing what we’re asking them to do.”

Edwards says it’s important to be sure you lock your car doors everywhere you go, every time you park, and to lock your home up when you leave.

Of course, if you are a victim of a break in, always report it to police whether you remembered to lock your doors or not.