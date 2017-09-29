Rachel on the Road: Andrew Posey and Son Hardware

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) —

There’s a hardware store on the corner of town that’s home to a lot of random items and decades worth of memories. People from Jasper told me, Andrew Posey and Son Hardware a historical site for the small town. Back in 1924, it was the super market of its day! Over the years, 93 to be exact, the things for sale have changed. “We’ve gradually changed from groceries to general hardware, and just hard to find items,” Randy Posey, owner of the store told me.

They sell things like plants, bee, gardening and wine and beer making supplies. They have the largest cookie cutter collection I’ve ever seen!

Back in the 1920s people would call ahead or drop their baskets off, then the workers would go through their grocery list, fill up the basket, and drop off their items. What a service!! Handfuls of people still call ahead to see what they’ve got. That’s not the only thing that has stayed the same. The structure of the store, wood floors, antiques, cash register are all the same since Mr. Posey’s great grandfather and grandfather opened the store.

Call ahead or just stop in during their hours are 8am to 5pm, closed on Sundays and Wednesdays. The store is located at 760 20th St W Jasper, AL 35501.

