Semi-truck falls off overpass temporarily closing Hwy 78

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — 5:47 AM UPDATE: Highway 78 is now open. Flat Top Road will remain closed for hours.

According to Adamsville Police, a semi-truck has fallen off an overpass.

First responders arrived at the scene around 4:30 a.m. The incident happened on the border of Graysville and Adamsville at Highway 78.

Highway 78 will be closed at Flat Top Road for hours as crews work to clear the area.

ACCIDENT: Hwy-78 @ Flat Top Rd in Adamsville CLOSED for HOURS. Take I-22 to I-65 this morning. #RealTimeTraffic42 pic.twitter.com/UG68tQ509u — Rachel Lundberg (@RealTimeRachel) September 29, 2017

The driver of the truck has been transported to the hospital.

WIAT will continue to bring you updates on this breaking news story.