Suspect arrested in connection with Talladega church burning

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The State Marshal’s Office of the Alabama Department of Insurance has arrested a suspect in a Talladega church burning, according to a release from the department.

Donald Clay Warren, 31, has been arrested and charged with second-degree arson. Warren is currently being held in the Talladega County Jail.

Area firefighters received reports of a blaze at Welcome Springs Baptist Church around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday. The church, located on the 500 block of Welcome Springs Lane, was heavily damaged in the fire.

The ATF, Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, Sylacauga and Birmingham Fire Departments, and Alabama Department of Insurance State Fire Marshal’s Office were the investigating agencies in the case.