The Alabama Fair begins this weekend at Oak Mountain Amphitheater

By Published:

PELHAM, Ala. (WAIT) — Fall is here and the smell of your favorite fair foods will soon fill the air.

The Alabama State Fair is officially here!

The fair will take place at Oak Mountain Park. It’ll run from Friday, September 29th to Sunday, October 8th.

There will be live musical performances from artists like the Bellamy Brothers, Montez De Durango, and Jack Russell’s Great White.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for youth, and $5 for seniors. Military tickets are also $5. Ride passes are $25. There are two discount days. On Tuesday, October 3rd visitors can ride unlimited rides for $10. On Thursday, October 5th is $2 Day where rides and various food concessions with be $2 each.

See the hours of operation for each day below:

Friday, September 29: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Saturday, September 30: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Sunday, October 1: 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Monday, October 2: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Tuesday, October 3: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Wednesday, October 4: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Thursday, October 5: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Friday, October 6: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Saturday, October 7: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Sunday, October 8: 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

For more information on tickets, performances, or attractions visit alabamafair.org.

