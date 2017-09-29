Tuscaloosa Police search for suspect wanted for capital murder

By Published:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa officials are offering an award up to $7,000 for information leading to the arrest of man wanted for capital murder

Larenzo Maurice Polke is wanted for the murder of Bobby Lee Herrod Jr. The shooting happened on September 19th in the parking lot of Winston’s Mini Mart gas station on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The U.S. Marshal Service is offering a reward up to $5,000. Tuscaloosa Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward up to $2,000 for information leading to Polke’s arrest.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867, Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121 or Tuscaloosa Homicide Unit at 205-464-8690.

