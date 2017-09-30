Alabama Crimson Tide takes on Ole Miss – live score updates

(WIAT) — The Alabama Crimson Tide is prepping for its annual game against Ole Miss, a team that has often played spoiler to the team’s hopes of an undefeated season.

Ole Miss is coming to Tuscaloosa for this installment of the fast-forming rivalry, as Bama hopes that their hometown crowd can give them the boost they need to prevail.

Follow our running log of the game below.

1Q:

(10:04) Bo Scarborough runs 6 yards for a touchdown to give Bama a 7-0 lead.

(9:20) Shea Patterson’s throw is intercepted by Levi Wallace for a 35-yard pick six. Bama leads 14-0.