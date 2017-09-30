Are Jay Jacob’s days at Auburn numbered?

AUBURN, Ala (WIAT) – Some Auburn fans are voicing their opinions that Jay Jacobs should exit as Auburn Athletics Director after a scandal-plagued few months for the university’s athletic programs.

Auburn’s president, Steven Leath, has denied reports that Jacobs’ resignation or retirement is in the works.

“I would love to see him get fired,” said Auburn fan Franco Devivo. “Leadership is what it is, and if he isn’t getting the job done, he should be held accountable.

Jacobs has overseen Auburn Athletics since 2004. In that time, his teams have won a combined 12 national championships. But it’s the recent scandals within some of these programs that have many asking if it’s his time to go.

This scrutiny comes after Auburn Head Softball Coach Clint Meyers abruptly resigned in the wake of a Title IX complaint, claiming Meyers allowed his son and associate head coach Corey Meyers to pursue inappropriate relationships with student athletes.

“I have a lot of friends on the softball team. They haven’t released all the details yet, but it’s pretty dirty,” said Mary Claire Stephens, an Auburn Senior.

Just this week, Auburn Basketball Associate Head Coach Chuck Person was arrested on the heels of news regarding an FBI probe into a nationwide bribery scandal that saw 10 coaches arrested nationwide.

“I think auburn fans are frustrated, and sick and tired of being sick and tired,” said Tom Bartels, an Auburn alumnus who has a son at the school now. “It’s time.”

Jacobs was walk-on football player at Auburn. He has 2 degrees from the school.