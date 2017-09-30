Auburn Tigers take on Mississippi State Bulldogs – live score updates

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn walks around during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Auburn Tigers are set to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs today, in a game that may keep their upward trend going this season and boost their record to 4-1 on the season.

Last year, the Tigers were able to prevail in a 38-14 victory, but this season, both teams come into the game with an even record.

Keep up with the action by following our live blog below.

1Q:

(12:00) Kerryon Johnson carries it in for the first Auburn Touchdown. Auburn takes a 7-0 lead.

(6:41) Jace Christmann hits a 40-yard FG to close the gap. Score: 7-3, Auburn leads.

