GBHS hosting several events, adoption specials this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This weekend, if you’re looking for a new furry family member, the Greater Birmingham Humane Society is here to help.

GBHS has adoption specials this weekend. You’ll find $15 cats, kittens and dogs as well as $35 puppies. GBHS is hoping to make room for more animals displaced by recent natural disasters. The Humane Society has already taken in dozens of cats and dogs from Louisiana and Florida.

If you’d like to check out some adoptable pets outside of the shelter, head over to the Grand Bohemian Hotel in Mountain Brook. GBHS will have adoptable dogs in the TARA RV on Saturday, September 30th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can also catch up with GBHS at the Holy Apostles Episcopal Church in Hoover on Sunday. The church is hosting a Blessing of the Animals Service. GBHS will be there from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

GBHS is always in need of volunteers, foster homes and donations–specifically cat litter right now. If you’d like to learn more about GBHS, click here. You can also check out their adoptable pets anytime by clicking here. Don’t forget to follow GBHS on social media: Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.