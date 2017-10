Bessemer Police are investigating a scene that has left a man and woman wounded.

According to Sgt. Cortice Miles, the victims were found at two separate locations both suffering gunshot wounds. Less than a block from the other, one at the 2400 block of Berkley Avenue. And the other, at the 100 block of 24th Street South.

This is an ongoing investigation and CBS 42 will send updates as they are available.