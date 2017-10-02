12 deadliest mass shootings in recent US history

Police officers and medical personnel stand at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (WKRN) – A gunman perched high on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino unleashed a shower of bullets down on an outdoor country music festival below, killing at least 50 people and wounding more than 400 as tens of thousands of frantic concert-goers screamed and ran for their lives, officials said Monday. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Here’s a look back at the deadliest mass shootings in the U.S over the last two decades.

1. Las Vegas, Nevada – Route 91 Festival – At least 50 dead

Medics treat the wounded as Las Vegas police respond during an active shooter situation on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

 

2. Orlando, Florida – Pulse nightclub – At least 49 dead

At least 50 people were killed and 53 more injured in a shooting June 12, 2016 at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando.

These photo combination shows victims of the mass shooting that occurred early Sunday, June 12, 2016, at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla. Top row from left are: Amanda Alvear, Angel L. Candelario-Padro, Anthony Luis Laureano Disla, Antonio Davon Brown, Christopher Leinonen, Christopher Joseph Sanfeliz, Darryl Roman Burt II, Edward Sotomayor Jr., Enrique L. Rios Jr., Eric Ivan Ortiz-Rivera and Frank Hernandez. Second row from left are: Franky Jimmy De Jesus Velazquez, Gilberto Ramon Silva Menendez, Jason Benjamin Josaphat, Javier Jorge-Reyes, Jean Carlos Mendez Perez, Joel Rayon Paniagua, Jonathan Antonio Camuy Vega, Juan P. Rivera Velazquez, Juan Ramon Guerrero, Kimberly Morris and Leroy Valentin Fernandez. Third row from left are: Luis D. Conde, Luis Daniel Wilson-Leon, Luis Omar Ocasio-Capo, Luis S. Vielma, Martin Benitez Torres, Mercedez Marisol Flores, Miguel Angel Honorato, Oscar A Aracena-Montero, Paul Terrell Henry, Peter O. Gonzalez-Cruz and Rodolfo Ayala-Ayala. Bottom row from left are: Shane Evan Tomlinson, Simon Adrian Carrillo Fernandez, Stanley Almodovar III, Tevin Eugene Crosby, Xavier Emmanuel Serrano Rosado, Yilmary Rodriguez Sulivan, Eddie Jamoldroy Justice, Brenda Lee Marquez McCool, Geraldo Ortiz-Jimenez and Juan Chavez Martinez. (AP Photo)

3. Virginia Tech: 32 dead in 2007

Seung-Hui Cho, 23, killed 32 people on the campus of Virginia Tech on April 16, 2007 before taking his own life.

FILE – In this April 28, 2007 file photo, a memorial board sits under a tent with items that were placed in front of it, on the Drillfield on the Virginia Tech campus in Blacksburg, Va. Ten years after a mentally ill student fatally shot 32 people at Virginia Tech, survivors and families of the slain are returning to campus to honor the lives that were lost that day. Virginia Tech is holding a series of events Sunday, April 16, 2017 to mark the anniversary of the deadly campus shooting on April 16, 2007. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

4. Sandy Hook: 27 dead in 2012

Adam Lanza, 20, shot and killed 20 children aged between 6 and 7 years old, as well as six adult staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, on December 14, 2012.

Newtown, Connecticut

5. San Bernardino: 14 dead in 2015

Fourteen people were killed and 17 others wounded when two people wielding guns and explosives burst into a holiday party in San Bernardino, California, on Dec. 2, 2015.

(AP Photo)

T-6. Columbine: 13 dead in 1999

On April 20, 1999, two teens went on a shooting spree at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, killing 13 people and wounding more than 20 others.

FILE – This April 28, 1999 file photo shows a woman standing among 15 crosses posted on a hill above Columbine High School in Littleton, Colo., in remembrance of the 15 people who died during a school shooting on April 20, 1999. A memoir by Sue Klebold, the mother of Columbine shooter Dylan Klebold, titled “A Mother’s Reckoning,” is scheduled for Feb. 16, 2016. It will be launched with a prime-time interview with ABC’s Diane Sawyer. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, file)

T-6. Binghamton, New York: 13 dead in 2009

Jiverly Voong, a naturalized American citizen from Vietnam, shot and killed 13 people at the American Civic Association immigration center in Binghamton, New York, on April 3, 2009.

13 dead, dozens injured in Binghamton, NY shooting (Image 2)

T-6. Fort Hood: 13 dead in 2009

Nidal Hasan, a U.S. Army major and psychiatrist, fatally shot 13 people and injured more than 30 others at Fort Hood on November 5, 2009.

(AP Photo)

T-6. Navy Yard Shootings: 13 dead in 2013

Gunman Aaron Alexis, 34, shot and killed twelve people and injured three others in a mass shooting September 16, 2013, at the headquarters of the Naval Sea Systems Command inside the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, D.C.

13 killed in Washington Navy Yard shooting rampage including gunman 

10. Aurora Theater Shooting: 12 dead in 2012

James Holmes is charged with killing 12 moviegoers and wounding 70 more in a shooting spree in a crowded movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, on July 20, 2012.

Sandy Phillips, whose daughter Jessica Ghawi was killed in the 2012 Aurora movie theatre massacre, carries a T-shirt memorializing the twelve people killed in the attack, outside the Arapahoe County District Court following the day of closing arguments in the trial of theater shootings defendant James Holmes, in Centennial, Colo., Tuesday July 14, 2015. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)

11. Oregon college shooting: 10 killed in 2015

A shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, on Oct. 1, 2015, left 10 people dead and wounded at least seven others. The gunman was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police officers

Umpqua Community College
The scene of an active shooting at Umpqua Community College, Oct. 1, 2015 (Courtesy: NRToday.com)

12. Charleston Church Shooting: 9 dead in 2015

Dylann Roof is accused of killing nine people during a prayer service at a historic black church in Charleston, South Carolina, on June 17, 2015.

Charleston Shooting
(Wade Spees/The Post And Courier/AP Photo)

